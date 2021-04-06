Boy, 6, drowns at La Mercy Lagoon during Easter weekend

DURBAN – A 6-year-old boy was found floating unresponsive at the La Mercy Lagoon yesterday. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 91, paramedics responded just after 3pm. “Reports indicate that a 6-year-old male was found floating unresponsive in the lagoon. “A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner, however despite best efforts by all involved the child was sadly declared deceased on the scene.” Herbst said the area the child was found at a designated area not for swimming.

He urged people to swim where there are lifeguards available at a dedicated swimming beach and swim between the yellow and red flags.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed an inquest docket had been opened.

“It is alleged that on Monday at 3.30pm, a 6-year-old boy was swimming at La Mercy Lagoon in Tongaat when he got into difficulty and drowned. He was certified dead at the scene by paramedics.”

IOL