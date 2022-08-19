Boy, 9, involved in horror Durban CBD crash discharged from hospital

Durban – A nine-year-old boy who was involved in a horror crash in the Durban CBD last month is doing well and has been discharged from hospital, Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, said. The crash took place on July 31 on Alice Street, before Grey Street, after 11pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jamieson says paramedics arrived at the scene to find a sports car had crashed into shop fronts on the roadside. The Porsche had three occupants, the driver – believed to be the children’s father – and the siblings, 11 and 9 years old. Four days after the crash 11-year-old Dia Nana died.

Dia had been ejected from the car on impact. “She was in a critical condition and needed advanced life support intervention to stabilise her. She was placed on a manual ventilator before being rushed to a nearby hospital,” Jamieson said. He said the boy had been found inside the wreckage, and sustained critical injuries.

Story continues below Advertisement