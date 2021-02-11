Boy drowns after epileptic fit while swimming in Durban river

Durban – An 11 year old boy suffered an epileptic fit and drowned in a river in Durban on Monday afternoon.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the boy had been swimming in the Umlazi river shortly before midday on Monday when he had the epileptic fit and drowned.

“The community was able to remove the deceased from the shallow water,” said Mbele. She said SAPS were only notified much later.

Mbele said members of Durban SAPS Search and Rescue unit, Durban K9 Search and Rescue and Durban Metro Police Search and Rescue, were called to recover the body.

“A rescue stokes basket was used to recover the body and carry it out of the valley up very steep embankments to the roadway where it was handed over to members from Umlazi SAPS,” said Mbele.