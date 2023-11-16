Brace for less electricity as Eskom continues alternating load shedding stages

Eskom says it will continue to implement alternating stages of load shedding until Sunday at least. "The shortage of generation capacity requires the implementation of Stage 3 load shedding from 4pm today until 5am on Saturday. Thereafter, the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding from 5am until 5am on Sunday, followed by Stage 1 load shedding until 4pm on Sunday," said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

Mokwena explained that unplanned outages are currently at 17,391MW of generating capacity, including the delays in returning to service four generating units, including Koeberg Unit 1. The capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4,654MW. According to Eskom, approximately 4,700 MW of generating capacity is anticipated to return to service by Sunday evening. Mokwena said Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that these additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.

Picture: Eskom/Supplied Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 27,668MW.