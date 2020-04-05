Bride, groom and guests arrested in KZN for allegedly breaking lockdown rules

Durban - A bride and groom were arrested at their wedding in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday for allegedly contravening the regulations of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said approximately 50 people including the pastor and bridal couple were arrested in Hlabisa for contravening lockdown regulations pertaining to the amount of people allowed at a gathering. "They are likely to be charged with the Contravention of the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act 2002," he said. A video of the bride in her white wedding dress getting into the backseat of a police van was doing the rounds on social media on Sunday.'

#sabcnews More than 50 people have been arrested in eNseleni, outside Richards Bay KZN for contravening the lockdown regulations by holding a wedding of more than 50 people. SANDF and police arrived during the matrimonal ceremony.



Video supplied. pic.twitter.com/cPoAdsDyp2 — Nonjabulo Mntungwa (@NjabuloMntungwa) April 5, 2020

According to TimesLIVE the arrests were made after police received a tip off of a wedding taking place in the area.

“We are currently processing them. They will be taken to Empangeni police station and kept in the holding cells,” an officer was quoted as saying.

Last week another KwaZulu-Natal couple was arrested at their wedding after they defied a traditional leader’s instruction not to go ahead with the event.

It is believed the couple were arrested moments after they had taken their vows on Saturday.