Burnt body found in ditch in KZN

Durban – Police recovered a burnt body in Woody Glen on Tuesday afternoon. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a case of murder was opened at Mpumalanga police station for investigation. Police remove a burnt body believed to be that of a teenage girl in a ditch in Woody Glen, Mpumalanga (Hammarsdale) on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Supplied According to Durban metro police spokesperson Senior Superindentent Parbhoo Sewpersad, they received reports of a person stuck in a shaft in the Mpumalanga area. “Together with SAPS Search and Rescue the body of the female, believed to be a teenager, was recovered.” Sewpersad said the victim was suspected to have been a victim of rape and murder.

Police have urged anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the deceased to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

In a separate incident, a burnt body was found on the side of the road in Mthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the grisly discovery was made by people on their way to work just after 6am.

Naicker said the body was so badly burnt that police at the scene could not determine if it was male or female.

“Indications are that this person was killed elsewhere, the body was burnt and then dumped on the roadside,” said Naicker.

IOL