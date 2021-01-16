Businessman who helped Deputy Chief Justice Zondo’s family dies

KwaZulu-Natal businessman Suleman “Solly” Bux, the chairman of the Zondo & Bux Educational Trust, has died. Bux is best known for the role he played in assisting the family of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo with groceries while the latter was completing his studies. "The Zondo & Bux Educational Trust is saddened by the passing away of its Chairman Mr Solly Bux and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Bux family. May God grant the family and all his loved ones forbearance and patience during this difficult time,“ the Trust said in a statement posted on social media on Saturday. During the interview process for the deputy chief justice position, Zondo paid tribute to Bux’s generosity. The judge said the wholesaler had changed his life. After his graduation, Zondo started working and offered to repay Bux, but the businessman declined the offer. He asked instead that Zondo assist others in need in a similar manner.

The pair met up again in 2017 and struck up a friendship founded on the businessman’s kindness of more than 40 years ago.

“You know, I helped him because it was the right thing to do. As a Muslim, helping others is important. But you do it because you want to, not because you want recognition and for everyone to know,” Bux said at the time.

The Zondo & Bux Educational Trust was established to assist disadvantaged schools and to pay forward the kindness extended to Zondo’s family.

Last year, Zondo and his wife Thembekile joined the South African Muslim Charitable Trust (SAMCT) in partnership with the Zondo & Bux Educational Trust, when they donated R1.5 million towards a borehole and infrastructure development at Emazabekweni Primary, on the South Coast.

The Trust also funded a digital library at the Emazabekweni High School, with Maths and Science tutorials for pupils from Grade 8 to Grade 12. Learners were also given tablets and access to wifi.

