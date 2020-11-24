Calls for political tolerance in KZN ahead of 2021 local elections

Durban: MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal Bheki Ntuli has called for political tolerance in the lead-up to the 2021 local government elections. Ntuli urged political party leaders to ensure stability in the province. Speaking during the relaunch of the Multi-Party Political Intervention Commitee in Ulundi, the MEC said KZN had made positive strides to end political violence as well as restore peace and stability. The committee is usually resuscitated at least six months prior to elections in order to monitor the political stability of the province and deal with issues that may impact negatively on the election process. "South Africa has entered a critical political phase as it has entered its third decade of our freedom and democracy. As we are about to begin our campaign phase for the local government elections, I urge all political parties and their individual members to commit not to take us back to the ugly past of political killings. Over the years, our government has worked tirelessly to ensure that we create and foster a political sphere that is free of bloodshed, violence, intimidation and political intolerance," Ntuli said. He urged political parties to recommit themselves and their members that they will at all times abide by the electoral code.

"There must be no incidents of intimidation during campaigning, there must be no spreading of inflammatory political rhetoric and more importantly, all political parties must respect the democratic right of every individual, a right to choose their preferred organisation to join and vote for. Through the Multi-Party Political Intervention Committee, which I am privileged to lead, I want us to actively engage as leaders representing various political organisations so that we are able to proactively address any flashpoint areas that might undermine and discredit elections in the province," Ntuli said.

He during the by-elections held earlier this month, only one incident had been reported, in uMvoti.

He said despite this, he is calling for zero incidents during the upcoming election period.

The Department of Community Safety and Liaison has spearheaded the resurrection of the Multi-Party Political Intervention Committee with the aim of promoting peaceful political tolerance and stability in the province through extensive dialogue between all political parties who have registered with the IEC for the 2021 local government elections.

"This is part of government’s proactive campaign to ensure that all political parties recommit themselves to a peaceful campaigning and electioneering period.

"All role-players that make up this committee are critical because they empower us to make informed interventions for the betterment of our province. For example, the IEC gives us a status report on the state of readiness for elections, the State Security Agency provides an in-depth overview of key areas that require special attention for improved planning, SAPS develop a holistic policing plan for the elections and political parties highlight critical flashpoints that require interventions," Ntuli said.

He added that input sourced from all role-players is compiled by the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, which serves as the secretariat for the committee. The department then develops a programme of action based on tangible evidence and input from all role-players.

MEC Ntuli also warned those that who engage in violent protest action will face the full might of the law.

"Experience has taught us that public protests are likely to increase towards the local government elections. While we recognise the constitutional right of everyone to engage in peaceful and unarmed protests, we must strongly condemn any accompanying acts of violence and vandalism.

“We have put in place the necessary governance and law enforcement response mechanisms to manage public protests and we will do whatever is necessary to uphold the rule of law," Ntuli said.

IOL