The cannabis sector could be the catalyst that rural communities in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa have been waiting for to grow their local economies and establish themselves as reputable businessmen and women. South Africa’s climate also increases the odds of success in establishing the country as a major player in the global medicinal cannabis sector, according to expert cultivators and entrepreneurs in the industry.

The conversation around KZN’s rural communities in the cannabis sector was brought up by the provincial government when it announced an expo in Bergville, western KZN. The province’s Member of the Executive (MEC) for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, together and MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Super Zuma, are said to be championing the cause. According to Duma and Zuma, there is over R100 billion of value “to be unlocked” in the local industry.

While a lot of people within the industry, including the government, are excited about the economic opportunities the cannabis industry presents, there is also doubt due to “grey areas” around the legislation in terms of selling cannabis. Cally Shadowshot, a former Durban resident who spent a number of years cultivating cannabis in Colorado, US, where some of the best cannabis in the world can be found, praised South Africa’s natural capabilities in terms of growing the product. Shadowshot and her husband, who is an American cultivator with decades of experience, run an organic grow operation and believe rural communities can truly benefit from the sector “if the government is serious”.

Between the husband and wife, they have around 60 years of cannabis cultivation experience. “My husband and I believe in the product, I mean he has been cultivating it since he was a boy and is truly one of the best in my opinion. That being said, to consider a product as ‘medicinal cannabis’ it needs to be of a certain standard. “If the government is willing to provide the necessary training needed to grow this standard and also have some form of depot, where rural communities can grow the product and then sell it to this depot who exports or sells it domestically, then the community can benefit from the industry,” Shadowshot said.

“I do think there is still work to be done around the legalities of the cannabis industry. Nothing is set in stone yet,” she added. Another expert cannabis cultivator from Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, told IOL that there is a lot of areas in the Eastern Cape that can be world class cultivators “if everyone comes on board”. The source, who wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said the industry has tons of potential for growth, but sometimes cultivators are put off by authorities “who want a cut”.

“There is a load of potential for rural communities to make a living off cannabis, but are they willing to do it? That is a tough question because if you have around 50 or a 100 plants in your yard in the middle of some farm and the police see it, odds are they are going to take it away. “There is still a lot to be done. But I do believe the police issued a warning to its officers to refrain from making arrests involving cannabis, so that is a start. “Growing it is not the problem, selling it is. How do the rural communities sell their product if the act is considered illegal. The whole country has huge potential in terms of growing and selling cannabis, but if the government is serious, then the laws will have to change,” the expert cultivator said.

Duma told IOL that the State has a plethora of resources at their disposal to make the rural cannabis economy possible. “We have government funding agencies such as KZN Growth Fund, Ithala as well as Dube Trade Port, Trade & Investment KwaZulu-Natal which is responsible for facilitating exports and investments. These agencies will be available to assist ordinary members of society. “We also have government departments and other entities who will explain how the legalisation of medicinal cannabis will benefit ordinary members of society,” Duma said.