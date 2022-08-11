Caught red-handed: 5 KZN teens nabbed while trying to kick start stolen bakkie

Durban - Five teenagers have been arrested after they were caught trying to kickstart a bakkie in Ottawa in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The group, aged between 17 and 19, had allegedly stolen the white Hyundai H-100 and were rolling it away when they were spotted.

Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said their offices were contacted and attended to the scene. "On arrival, the suspects were seen pushing the bakkie towards Kissoon Road. When they noticed the approaching RUSA member, they attempted to flee. The reaction officer managed to apprehend four suspects. A fifth suspect was apprehended by SBA Protect," Balram said. He said when questioned, one of the teens tried to convince officers that the bakkie belonged to his father.

Picture: Supplied "A registration check confirmed that the vehicle was not stolen. A passing resident informed officers that the bakkie belonged to a resident from Peace Grove, and after making contact, officers established that the bakkie was, in fact, stolen, but the man was not aware," Balram added. The five were arrested and detained at the Verulam SAPS station. IOL