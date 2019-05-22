Police minister Bheki Cele speaks at a media briefing. File picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister General Bheki Cele on Wednesday welcomed the decision by the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court to deny bail to the three men accused of murdering Sindiso Magaqa. Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mxolisi Ncalane were denied bail on Tuesday and also face two counts of attempted murder.

Former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) general secretary Magaqa died n hospital in 2017, several months after he was ambushed in Umzimkhulu.

A political task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal arrested Harry Gwala district mayor Mluleki Ndobe and his municipal manager, Zwelibanzi Sikhosana, along with Myeza, Mpofana and Ncalane in March.

Ndobe was arrested on March 17 and was detained for a week until charges were provisionally withdrawn against him on March 25, with the State citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Cele said the dedicated political task team will continue to work on prosecutorial guided investigations, of all politically related murders in the province of Kwa-Zulu Natal in accordance with the rule of law.

"The progress made to date by the task team is commendable and evident to the commitment to serve with integrity without fear or favour and prejudice," said Cele.

African News Agency (ANA)