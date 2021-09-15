Change of heart as three men implicated in Phoenix murders opt to apply for bail

DURBAN - THREE men accused of murder during July's Phoenix violence have decided to apply for bail. Dylan Govender, Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

NPA spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Kara, said when the trio previously appeared in court they had abandoned their bail application. “However, on Wednesday via their legal representative, they advised the court that they want to continue their bail application,” Kara said. The Govender brothers, aged 29 and 30, and 39-year-old Jaikissoon face charges of murder and attempted murder.

The brothers claim that they were on their way home when they were accosted by a group of 30 armed men who opened fire on their vehicle. Reading out the brothers' affidavit, their attorney, Kessie Naidu, said Dylan fired a shot at the ground and the crowd dispersed. While Jaikissoon claimed that he was at home when he saw a group gathering, via his legal representative, Chris Gounden, he said he threatened the group with a stick and then went back inside. The men were arrested after they were identified on CCTV footage. The matter was postponed to September 17 for continuation of their application to be released on bail.