Charge your phone, cook supper early: Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm

Durban – Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented today and tomorrow from 4pm to midnight. “The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations, have exacerbated the capacity constraints. Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days,” Eskom said.

The utility said it has 2 931MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 051MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. The announcement comes just days after Eskom met with CEOs of top companies, Business Leadership SA and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange amid interventions to tackle the ongoing power crisis. Eskom Group Chief Executive, André de Ruyter, said the purpose of the discussions was to identify initiatives where the parties can collaborate and plant the seeds of opportunity to leverage private sector investment capacity and harvest the low hanging fruit in the electricity industry.

De Ruyter also shared Eskom’s strategy to address the security of power supply through increasing capacity and reducing demand. He called on the captains of the top companies and large electricity users to coordinate efforts towards supporting the strategy by pursuing opportunities to make investments and realising savings benefits from the reforms of the electricity industry as announced by the President. Two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several interventions to address the country's rolling blackouts.