Charges against one of the accused in Tongaat businessman’s murder withdrawn
Durban: KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecution said charges against one of the accused in the murder of Tongaat businessman Ashveer Sukwa has been dropped.
Avocate Elaine Zungu said “We can confirm that the charges were withdrawn against accused 3, due to insufficient evidence.”
According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara Ramkisson, the bail application for the remaining two accused is expected to take place on November 25.
The names of the accused have been withheld because an identity parade is to be held.
Sukwa, 35, was murdered in his Tongaat home on October 31. His 65-year-old father was severely assaulted and taken to hospital after being stabbed.
Sukwa sustained multiple stab wounds and was found wrapped in a blanket.
Days after the murder three suspects were arrested in Ndedwe and Upper Tongaat.
Police confirmed the house had been ransacked, safes were emptied and household items were stolen.
During the arrest police said more than R85 000 in cash was recovered.
A fourth suspect, a teenager, was thereafter arrested.
Kara-Ramkisson confirmed the 16-year-old appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court for a preliminary enquiry and was released into the custody of his guardian. He will appear in court in 2021. | IOL