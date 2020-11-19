Charges against one of the accused in Tongaat businessman’s murder withdrawn

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecution said charges against one of the accused in the murder of Tongaat businessman Ashveer Sukwa has been dropped.

Avocate Elaine Zungu said “We can confirm that the charges were withdrawn against accused 3, due to insufficient evidence.”

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara Ramkisson, the bail application for the remaining two accused is expected to take place on November 25.

The names of the accused have been withheld because an identity parade is to be held.

Sukwa, 35, was murdered in his Tongaat home on October 31. His 65-year-old father was severely assaulted and taken to hospital after being stabbed.