Chatsworth cop fatally wounded while attending domestic violence case

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A Durban policeman who was responding to a domestic violence case in Chatsworth has been shot dead. According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the incident took place in Welbedacht East on Thursday morning at around 9.30am. “Two members proceeded to Welbedacht East with the complainant to attend a domestic violence issue. “On arrival of both members inside the property, one of the members was shot at by suspects through the window. “The deceased member was shot above his bulletproof vest in the chest.

“The suspect them came out of the house and started firing at the police and the police retaliated and the suspect was fatally wounded.”

Mbele confirmed both cop and the suspect died on the scene.

“Police recovered the firearm next to the deceased.”

Mbele said a case of murder and inquest was opened at Chatsworth SAPS for further investigation.

According to Garrith Jamieson, an advanced life support paramedic, KZN VIP Medical Paramedics arrived on scene to find two people had been shot.

“A policeman believed to be in his forties was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his body and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson said the second person was treated on scene but passed away from the gunshot wounds.

IOL