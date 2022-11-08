Chatsworth father, 70, and son arrested with R3m drugs

Durban - A Chatsworth pensioner and his son are expected to appear in court after they were arrested with drugs worth R3million. On Monday afternoon, police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit followed up on information about drugs being transported from Chatsworth to another location.

“The team proceeded to the identified house where they were confronted by the strong odour of heroin,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker. Naicker said police searched the house and found 15kg of heroin, a number of empty capsules, as well as packaging trays. “The recovered drugs are valued at approximately R3 million.”

Naicker said police arrested the father and his 42-year-old son and charged them with dealing in drugs. They will appear in court on Tuesday. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, welcomed the arrests.

"The Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit must be commended for their commitment towards ridding our streets of drugs. “On a daily basis, large quantities of drugs are confiscated, with drug dealers being arrested in the process. “We appeal to our communities to play a greater role in discouraging our youth from falling prey to the cycle of drug addiction,” concluded Mkhwanazi.

In August, police seized mandrax tablets worth R57million at a drug laboratory in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The operation was conducted at a steel factory. Police found a drug processing plant with machinery, makeshift bath tubs and chemicals that were used to make mandrax.