Check your food! KZN MEC warns public after digging in on stale chicken wrap

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has warned residents hoping to order from their favourite takeaway spots, to check and double check their meals before tucking in.

The warning comes after the MEC's chicken wrap meal, which she ordered at a popular fast food outlet in Pietermaritzburg, was stale.

“I only realised towards the end of the meal that the dough was covered with black particles. I kept removing this earlier as I thought it was nothing but issues of food processing,” she said.

She said she stopped eating after realising that one side of the dough was covered with a belt of black particles with a resemblance of maggots.

“I checked the food item to determine if it was still in good condition due to its strange taste. It was clear that I have consumed wrong food with old dough. I opted to stop eating to avoid getting sick,” she added.