Christmas day tragedy: six dead, 10 missing after flash flood sweeps through Ladysmith

Emergency services are still searching for 10 people after a flash flood left nothing but a trail of destruction on Christmas day in Ladysmith. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said heavy rains on Christmas Eve resulted in the Bellspuit river, which runs under the Mbonontathu bridge, bursting its banks, causing water to overflow onto the N11 road near the Limit Hill robots, in Ladysmith Town.

According to IPSS medical emergency services, a massive storm hit the Ladysmith area on Sunday night, resulting in a flash flood of the Bell's Spruit and Kliprivier. IPSS medical emergency services said the amongst the flooded areas was the local SPCA and Caravan Park. Several vehicles have also been reportedly washed away. Animals at the SPCA in Ladysmith were rescued in time after a flash flood hit Ladysmith on Christmas morning. Supplied by: IPSS emergency services Only one Ladysmith SAPS K9 Search and Rescue member K9 Warrant Officer Meyer and his K9, Storm with assistance from volunteer JP Strydom had worked tirelessly for most of Christmas day, recovering the bodies of six people.

However, while it is suspected that another 10 people were still missing, the search has been called off for the day, as the single Search and Rescue member, Meyer and Storm were left exhausted. They now await additional resources. IPSS Search and Rescue has since deployed a four-man team and two vehicle teams to work with the SAPS K9 Search and Rescue. A flash flood hit Ladysmith on Christmas morning leaving a trail of destruction. Supplied by: IPSS emergency services The KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said teams have provided disaster relief, including hygiene packs, mattresses, and blankets, to all those in need.

“Ladysmith has historically been susceptible to flooding due to its location in a floodplain along the catchment area. The municipality has a long history of flash floods caused by thunderstorms or slow-moving cut-off flows. As a result, the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) has developed the mitigation and response plan for the Alfred Duma Municipality. Furthermore, the PDMC has assisted the municipality in securing funds from the National Disaster Management Centre to implement mitigation projects aimed at reducing or preventing the impact of flooding,” the department said. The deceased have also not yet been identified and further search is expected to continue once the teams regroup. [email protected]