Clean-up operations under way on the N3 after tanker fire

DURBAN – CLEAN UP operations are still under way on the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass after a tanker caught alight on the busy highway earlier this morning. N3TC’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra, said teams were busy at the scene and the roadway was expected to be open to traffic again later in the afternoon. "Traffic continues to be accommodated contraflow on the southbound section of the N3 Toll Route, while the northbound lanes on the pass remain closed. However, two northbound lanes at Tugela Plaza and the Tugela East Ramp Plaza will now be re-opened as the original traffic backlog is starting to clear.

Emergency workers at the scene of a tanker fire on N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass. Picture: Claudine Senekal/Tabloid Newspapers

N3TC advises road users to remain aware of slow moving traffic and wet weather conditions, and to be extra cautious in the area.

"We thank our road users for their patience and understanding, and extend our appreciation to all emergency services on scene for their excellent support and diligence," Dhoogra said.

Earlier, it was reported that emergency teams had to close the roadway to traffic after two trucks crashed and one of them, a tanker, caught alight.

Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson at the KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services, said both drivers were injured and were treated at the scene by emergency teams that responded to the call out.

Road users planning to travel in the region are advised to obtained real-time traffic information and status updates via N3TC’s 24-hour helpline: 0800 63 4357 or by following N3TC on Twitter: @N3Route.

