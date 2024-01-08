Club386 Umhlanga distances itself from viral photographs backlash

A Durban nightclub has distanced itself from social media posts of patrons that went viral at the weekend. It is believed that a photographer was hired to take photographs of patrons at the club, and those images were then shared on various social media platforms, with people turning those images into memes.

This has caused massive backlash on Facebook, TikTok, and other social media platforms, with many accusing those laughing at the photographs of cyber bullying.

South African actor Jack Devnarain has also taken to social media to share his disdain at the sharing of the posts and subsequent mocking of patrons. In a lengthy post, Devnarain called the posts "shameful," adding that they were intentionally mocking, insulting, and derisive about people's appearances. "The posts were intentionally mocking and contemptuous. The authors intended, in their own patronizing way, to demean their targets and to belittle them on a public platform,“ the multi-award-winning actor said.

In a post on Facebook, Club386 Umhlanga apologised to those impacted by the alleged cyber bullying.