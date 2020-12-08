Concern over two major explosions in five days in KZN, MPs call for action

Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance in eThekwini says it has been saddened by the news of an explosion and fire at Zetha Chemicals in New Germany, Pinetown, this morning. A total of 13 people were injured, with seven being burn patients, of which two were in a serious condition, while the other six suffered smoke inhalation. More than 100 workers had to be evacuated from the burning factory. This as the portfolio committee on environment, forestry and fisheries was today briefed by various stakeholders on the fire that broke out at the Engen refinery in Durban on Friday. It called for decisive action from the KwaZulu-Natal government and that the affected communities should be provided with an explanation on how it occurred. The DA said in a statement: “We are gravely concerned about the seemingly increasing incidents of this nature. Last week an explosion occurred at Engen Oil Refinery in Bluff and seven people were reportedly injured, including a child. ’’We have met with the owners of the company (Zetha Chemicals) and will continue to engage with them and the municipality in order to establish the cause of the explosion.

’’The DA advocates for safe workspaces and will be working closely with the company and the relevant authorities to find ways to avoid such accidents in the future.’’

The portfolio committee said in a statement it had received presentations from Engen; the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF); the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA); eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality; and NGOs representing the affected communities.

The committee hoped that this structure’s work would lead to a positive outcome for the affected communities.

’’The committee believes that all three spheres of government with responsibility related to this incident should follow up on all the issues arising from today’s meeting and take the necessary action.

’’This is particularly important when it comes to social interaction between government and the affected communities. There must be intervention at the highest level of all three spheres of government to take charge and assist the affected communities.

’’The committee expects action from government, where this is possible and, where there is a need for explanation, the explanation should be given directly to the affected communities,“ the committee said.

IOL