Concourt order sees closure of N3’s Hayfields Engen petrol station

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited has confirmed the closure of the Hayfields Engen. The petrol station, situated at 101 New England Road in Pietermaritzburg, is a well-known stop along the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sanral said an eviction order was granted earlier this month against Archiways Skye (Pty) Ltd. "Sanral is the owner of the property and had concluded an agreement of lease with Archiways Skye (Pty) Ltd in terms of which it leased the premises to Archiways. Archiways breached the agreement of lease by failing to pay rental due over an extended period of time," the agency explained. Sanral advised motorists to plan their route carefully.

The agency intends to reopen the petrol station once all processes and approvals have been wrapped up. "There are a number of sub-tenants on the premises which had an agreement with Archiways and SANRAL has given these a reprieve to continue operating under new lease agreements directly with the roads agency," Sanral said in a statement. Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession is urging motorists to obey the rules of the road as they travel during the festive season.