Condolences pour in for family of girl,11, killed in Durban CBD crash as her brother remains critical in hospital

Durban – Messages of sympathy have been streaming in for the family of 11-year-old Dia Nana who succumbed to her injuries this week following a horror crash in the Durban CBD last weekend. The accident took place on July 31 on Alice Street, just before Grey Street, just after 11pm.

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics arrived at the scene to find a sports car had crashed into shop fronts on the roadside. The Porsche had three occupants, the driver – believed to be the children’s father – and the siblings, aged 11 and 9. Jamieson said the girl had been ejected from the vehicle on impact.

“She was in a critical condition and needed advanced life support intervention to stabilise her. She was placed on a manual ventilator before being rushed to a nearby hospital.” This week Jamieson confirmed the girl’s death. Her brother was found inside the wreckage, and sustained critical injuries.

He remains on a ventilator. Jamieson said the driver sustained moderate injuries. Dia’s funeral took place at the Clare Estate Crematorium on Sunday.

Chelsea Preparatory School, where Dia was a pupil, posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook following her death. “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Dia. You will be sorely missed but will always remain a part of the Chelsea family. “Dia was an exuberant, fun-loving young girl who touched everyone's lives.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Nana family. Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength.” Some of the tributes on Facebook: Ameeta Kara: My heartfelt condolences for the loss of your precious Dia. Sending you love and light and may God grant you all the courage and strength during this most difficult time..⚘