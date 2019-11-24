A construction worker was injured when a concrete block fell on him at a construction site on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Saturday. Photo: Netcare 911

DURBAN - A construction worker was injured when a concrete block fell on him at a construction site on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, paramedics said on Sunday. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 10.42am on Saturday morning to reports of an incident at the site in Seaview on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a 34-year-old male construction worker had been injured when a concrete block slipped, trapping him underneath it.

"His colleagues immediately set up a rope system to lift the block and pull him to safety.

The patient was assessed on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and, once stabilised, was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment," Hebst said.