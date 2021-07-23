Cops have recovered the looted coffin but where is the R70k blue sofa?

DURBAN - POLICE in KwaZulu-Natal have spent much of this week recovering goods that were looted during last week's unrest. Officers across the province have recovered a range of items looted from shopping centres including fridges, microwaves, flat screen TVs, bicycles and other goods.

Shops, businesses and warehouses in Durban were ransacked and some burnt after pro-Zuma protests turned violent. Supporters of Jacob Zuma took to the streets in protest after he handed himself over to prison officials in Estcourt, where he is serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. Zuma was found guilty by the Constitutional Court after he failed to appear before the Zondo Commission. Looting also spread to parts of Gauteng. #sapsKZN Ulundi POP members conducted an operation in kwa Gwabhela, Nongoma policing area and recovered property stolen during the looting. #RejectAndReportStolenGoods #DontBuyStolenGoods #CrimeStop ML pic.twitter.com/k3FuVx2ZVW — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 23, 2021

#sapsKZN Ntuzuma SAPS Station Commander, Colonel Madonsela with members on parade. The members continue to recover looted items. #RejectAndReportStolenGoods #DontBuyStolenGoods #CrimeStop ML pic.twitter.com/9Rq8VPezWI — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 23, 2021 During the recovery operations, police also found a coffin in a home in the Ezinqoleni area, near Port Shepstone.

#sapsKZN A casket was recovered in the Ezinqoleni area during house raiding conducted this afternoon.



This was indeed a weird form of looting; Black people looting a funeral palour. pic.twitter.com/8npPnX4pT3 — African Renaissance🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) July 19, 2021 Earlier today, Ulundi POP members conducted an operation in KwaNongoma policing area and recovered property stolen during the looting. #sapsKZN Ulundi POP members conducted an operation in kwa Gwabhela, Nongoma policing area and recovered property stolen during the looting. #RejectAndReportStolenGoods #DontBuyStolenGoods #CrimeStop ML pic.twitter.com/k3FuVx2ZVW — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 23, 2021 But while cops are hard at work with the recovery operations, the question on everyone's lips is, "Where is the blue couch?"

The San Pablo leather corner sofa is worth around R70 000 and was stolen from the SA Leather Gallery in Springfield. Following the looting, the store took to social media, asking for help in tracking down the piece of furniture. “Hi fam, Our Springfield store was looted. We are also missing a blue couch. If you see it please tag @sedgershome. We are willing to exchange it for something that fits the house. #StaySafe #UniteSouthAfrica,” they posted on Instagram. So far, the store has received tip-offs about the possible location of the sofa and owners say they are following up on all leads.