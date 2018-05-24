Durban - Detectives arrested six suspects wanted in connection with a string of violent house robberies in KwaMakutha, south of Durban, on Friday morning, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

According to a statement from police, the suspects - aged between 21 and 31 - are suspected to have robbed several homes, including those of police officers, engaging in a number of shootouts.

"The group reigned with terror when committing house robberies in KwaMakhuta and surrounding areas, where some victims were also murdered," the statement said.

During the same operation on Friday morning, an arrest was also made for the murder of 29-year-old deputy school principal Skhumbuso Maluleka.

"He [Maluleka] was murdered on 9 May 2018 during a house robbery, where his Toyota Corolla vehicle was also taken. The vehicle was also recovered at a mechanic in Umbumbulu during the operation.

Police recovered a pistol, 34 rounds of ammunition and various electronic goods believed to have been stolen during the robberies.

African News Agency/ANA