Cops stop woman from jumping off roof of popular Durban hotel

Durban - A 22-year-old woman was rescued after she attempted to jump from the top of a popular hotel in Durban on Friday morning.

According to Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersadh, it is believed the woman had been a guest at the Hilton Hotel in the Durban CBD.

Pictures of the woman seated on the roof and one of her standing on the ledge went viral on social media.

Sewpersadh said the quick action of two members from Durban Metro Police Search and Rescue, Acting Captain Jason Mangos and Inspector Lee Bryant, managed to avert the situation and bring the woman to safety.

He said the woman was the girlfriend of a prominent rapper and lived in Gauteng.