Coronavirus In SA: Survivors share their stories

Durban - As the country enters the second week of the 21-day lockdown to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus, some South Africans who have recovered from Covid-19, or have had close brushes with the virus, have shared their stories on social media.The current confirmed number of recoveries in the country stands at 45.

Record label boss Lunga Nombewu, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 16, announced that his latest results came out negative on Tuesday.

“I ate lots of fruit and vegetables. I wasn’t feeling sick and I did not have any symptoms. I had a headache because of stress and the other day I had a runny nose. I was very lucky to not have the bad symptoms that I’ve seen others go through. I also kept busy by campaigning on social media so that people can take Covid-19 seriously,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Mitchells Plain man John Witbooi who also survived the Covid-19 virus, shared his message of hope via social media. Witbooi shared a letter issued to him by the Western Cape Health to confirm that he can come out of self-quarantine on 27 March.

“I just want everyone to listen to our President so that we can defeat the virus because the virus can’t spread if it’s not moved around.”

Some international celebrities who have recovered include Britain's Prince Charles, actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre, musician Pink and her 3-year-old son Jameson, actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, former star of The Bachelor Colton Underwood and singer and actress Sara Bareilles.

