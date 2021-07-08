Correctional Services appalled as ’stolen’ pictures of Jacob Zuma in jail go viral

Singabakho Nxumalo, the spokesperson for DCS said they were “appalled” by the distribution of the photos on social media which has since gone viral.

Durban - The Department of Correctional Services has suspended an official and launched an investigation in the wake of pictures of former president Jacob Zuma being processed at the Estcourt Correctional Centre making its way online.

He said a criminal case had been opened after a camera SD card, containing images Zuma being admitted at the correctional centre was stolen.

“It has come to the attention of the Department of Correctional Services that images were stolen from a camera of the official who had been assigned to take photos for institutional filing purposes,” Nxumalo said in a statement.

“The SD card was removed from the camera and the matter is highly sensitive and is being investigated by both SAPS and DCS. The official involved has also been contemplated with a suspension notice. The first aspect of the internal investigation thus far has revealed that this SD card may have clandestinely been shared with a known broadcaster. The department will be approaching the relevant institutions for further action,” he said.