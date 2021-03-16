Couple who staged kidnapping in dock

Durban - A DURBAN woman and her boyfriend who staged her kidnapping have been charged for perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

The suspects, aged 22 and 24, made their first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the complainant alleged that on March 12, 2021, she was kidnapped by two suspects.

“The victim said that at gunpoint, she was tied up, blindfolded and forced into the suspects’ vehicle.”

She further alleged that she was taken to her hostel in KwaDabeka where she was found by her boyfriend after the suspects demanded a ransom for the victim to be released.