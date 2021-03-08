Covid-19 claims the lives of 18 KZN residents this weekend

Durban – Another 18 people died from Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

According to statistics released by the Department of Health, 16 people died on Saturday and two people on Sunday.

KZN still has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases nationally with 9 140 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The Western Cape in second place has 5 603 active cases and the Free State 4 804 cases.

The Eastern Cape had the least number of cases – 305 with zero deaths reported in the past 24 hours.