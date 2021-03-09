Covid-19 in KZN: Seven deaths, 41 new infections in 24 hours

Durban — Seven people in KZN died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, with 41 new infections recorded.

According to the Department of Health the recovery rate remained firm at 94.7%.

KZN still remains in the top spot with the highest amount of active Covid-19 cases — a total of 9 181 people are currently infected with the virus.

It is currently the epicentre of the virus.

South Africa recorded 1 521 706 cases in the past year with 1 442 045 recoveries.