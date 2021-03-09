Covid-19 in KZN: Seven deaths, 41 new infections in 24 hours
Durban — Seven people in KZN died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, with 41 new infections recorded.
According to the Department of Health the recovery rate remained firm at 94.7%.
KZN still remains in the top spot with the highest amount of active Covid-19 cases — a total of 9 181 people are currently infected with the virus.
It is currently the epicentre of the virus.
South Africa recorded 1 521 706 cases in the past year with 1 442 045 recoveries.
The Health Department said it had conducted over 9 million tests in the past year.
The death toll is currently 50 803.
The number of health-care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol was 107 054 by Monday.
