Covid-19 in KZN:4 deaths in a day, active cases increase
Durban - Another four people succumbed to Covid-19-related complication in KZN in the past 24 hours.
The number of active case remained above the 6 000 mark, with 6 150 cases recorded.
KZN remains the epicentre of the virus with the Western Cape coming in second, with 5 036 cases recorded in 24 hours.
KZN has recorded 9 878 Covid-19 deaths and 316 228 recoveries.
Nationally, 74 people died from the virus in the past day.
The deaths by province were:
Eastern Cape: 1
Free State: 15
Gauteng: 38
Limpopo: 1
Mpumalanga: 7
North West: 0
Northern Cape: 2
Western Cape: 6
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, SA has lost 51 634 people.
The number of health-care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol was 168 413 by Wednesday afternoon. | IOL