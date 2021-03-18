Covid-19 in KZN:4 deaths in a day, active cases increase

Durban - Another four people succumbed to Covid-19-related complication in KZN in the past 24 hours.

The number of active case remained above the 6 000 mark, with 6 150 cases recorded.

KZN remains the epicentre of the virus with the Western Cape coming in second, with 5 036 cases recorded in 24 hours.

KZN has recorded 9 878 Covid-19 deaths and 316 228 recoveries.

Nationally, 74 people died from the virus in the past day.