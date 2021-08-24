Covid-19 in SA: 10 346 new cases, 369 new deaths in last 24 hours

DURBAN - The National Institute of Communicable Diseases has confirmed an increase of 10 346 new Covid-19 cases in South Africa. This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 708 951. This increase represents a 18.6% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 369 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79 953 to date.

The NICD said 16 096 581 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (31%), followed by Western Cape and Eastern Cape which accounted for 20% each. Gauteng Province accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Northern Cape and North West accounted for 3% each; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

Picture: NICD The total number of cases today (n= 10 346) is higher than yesterday (n= 7 632) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 100). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased. There has been an increase of 493 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.