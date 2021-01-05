Covid-19 in SA: 513 deaths, 14 410 new cases recorded

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - South Africa has recorded 513 new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have recorded the highest death toll. Eastern Cape - 124 Free State - 14 Gauteng - 64 KwaZulu-Natal - 92

Limpopo - 3

Northern Cape - 14

Western Cape - 202.

This brings the total deaths to 30 524.

National Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said SA now has a cumulative total of 1 127 759 Covid-19 cases with 14 410 new cases reported since the last report.

A cumulative total of 6 828 147 tests have been conducted with 47 875 tests in the last 24 hours, Mkhize said.

Speaking to Cape Talk in an interview earlier today, senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Dr Harry Moultrie, said the Garden Route had shown a sustained decline over the last two weeks.

He added that the NCCC had some tough decisions to make when they meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa tomorrow.

"The decisions are going to focus on what restrictions can they ease and whether any additional restrictions might be necessary in other areas," he said.

There no word yet on when President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation.

IOL