Covid-19 in SA: 75 new deaths reported in last 24 hours
DURBAN - SOUTH Africa has recorded 75 new Covid-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus death count total to 53 498.
The Health Ministry announced that the Gauteng recorded 26 deaths today, which KwaZulu-Natal reported 24 and the Eastern Cape, 14.
Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said nine deaths were recorded in the Free State and the Western Cape recorded 2.
"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.
He said SA now has a total of 1 561 559 Covid-19 cases.
He said more than 1500 new cases have been recorded in SA since yesterday's report.
"The number of tests conducted to date is 10 216 114. Of these 34 971 tests were completed since the last report. Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 486 873, representing a recovery rate of 95%," Mkhize said.
IOL