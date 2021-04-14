Covid-19 in SA: 75 new deaths reported in last 24 hours

DURBAN - SOUTH Africa has recorded 75 new Covid-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus death count total to 53 498.

The Health Ministry announced that the Gauteng recorded 26 deaths today, which KwaZulu-Natal reported 24 and the Eastern Cape, 14.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said nine deaths were recorded in the Free State and the Western Cape recorded 2.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.