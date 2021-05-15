Covid-19: SA reports 2750 new cases and 59 deaths

DURBAN - South Africa has reported 2750 new cases of Covid-19 according to the Department of Health.

Of the 59 new Covid-19 related deaths that have been reported Gauteng accounted for 20, the Northern Cape 18, KwaZulu-Natal 8, the Western Cape 6, the Free State 5 and Mpumalanga 2.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 55 183. The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 611 143.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 11 087 505 with 34 512 tests conducted since the last report.

According to the Department of Health, 478 452 vaccines have been administered.

Registering for the vaccine on WhatsApp

Through WhatsApp or a USSD code, South Africans who are over the age of 60 can register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The second phase of the vaccine rollout expected to start on Monday, 17th May.

Healthcare workers which have not been vaccinated through the Sisonke protocol can also register on WhatsApp for a vaccine.

South Africans who are registering on WhatsApp will be required to provide their ID. Those who are on medical aid will need to provide the name of their medical aid and their medical aid number.

As a part of the vaccine process, people will be asked to read the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) privacy policy and accept it as well as provide personal identification data and then register for a booking.

To register via WhatsApp send the word REGISTER to 060 012 3456.

IOL