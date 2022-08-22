CSA and KFC partnership celebrates 40 years of mini cricket

Cricket South Africa (CSA), in partnership with KFC, celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Mini-Cricket programme with a mega-festival at the weekend. The KFC Mini-Cricket Mega-Festival was for the first time held on the same day across the CSA provincial affiliates.

The Mega-Festivals broke their records with over 10 000 children across South Africa taking part on the day’s proceedings and more than 1 000 matches being played simultaneously. With safety of the children being a number one priority, inclement weather resulted in several affiliates using alternative venues or calling off the festivities. St George’s Park and Buffalo Park cricket grounds cancelled the proceedings of the day due to wet fields.

CSA mass participation manager David Mokopanele shared his sentiments on the importance and significance of the Mini-Cricket’s 40th Anniversary celebrations and the impact the programme has had on the lives of the children. “It’s without a doubt that Mini-Cricket has had a major impact on the lives of children and communities throughout South Africa. Our aim is to create opportunities for all South African children from different backgrounds to play the game we all support and love,” Mokopanele said. He thanked KFC for their commitment and continued support in the development of the game.

“A big thank you to our mini-cricket volunteers, with whom we have managed to grow the largest and longest-running development programme on the continent,” Mokopanele said. “Today’s KFC Mini Cricket Mega-Festival was a great example of how sport creates a platform to level the playing field for our children and unite communities across the country,” said KFC marketing manager: brand and purpose, Andra Ferrera Nel. “We’re proud to be a partner in cricket that affords our youth with an opportunity to play the game they love and gives them level playing fields to achieve their dreams,” Nel said.

