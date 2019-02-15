Six people were killed after a fishing vessel caught fire in Durban harbour on Thursday. PHOTO: Supplied/Rescue Care

Durban - The DA has conveyed their condolences to the families of the six people who died on Friday morning, who lost their lives in the fire at the Durban Harbour. Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said six people were found dead Friday morning aboard a fishing vessel that caught a light at the end of Belfast Road.

DA eThekwini caucus Leader Nicole Graham wished the families peace and healing.

"According to media reports, six people had passed away after a docked ship caught fire. Many others are being treated for injuries at the scene and in hospital. We wish them a speedy and successful recovery," said Graham.

"The harbour has seen tragedies of late, with a recent incident where a driver lost his life after he drove his bakkie into the water."

Earlier, Jamieson said rescuers worked through the night after six people went missing after a fishing vessel caught alight just after 2.30pm on Thursday.

"Rescuers worked through the night and made the gruesome discovery around 2am this [Friday] morning. Six people were found aboard the fishing vessel. They had unfortunately all passed away due to the injuries they had sustained," Jamieson said.

"Three men were treated on scene and transported through to hospital [on Thursday] yesterday afternoon by Rescue Care Paramedics. [The SA Police Service] SAPS are still on the scene and will be investigating further."

On Thursday, Jamieson said Durban's emergency services including, Portnet Fire Department, Durban Fire Department and Ambulance Services in attendance, were at the scene when Rescue Care Paramedics arrived.

"A ship believed to be a fishing vessel was on fire and firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze," he said at the time.

He said that Rescue Care paramedics on the wharf side assessed many of the workers and took three of them to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

It was not yet known how the fire had started but the SAPS were at the scene would investigate further, Rescue Care said.

