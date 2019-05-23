DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA).

PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Zwakele Mncwango says the party will apply a new approach when it comes to its conduct in the KZN Legislature, focusing more on providing solutions, as opposed to downright criticism. He said this following the swearing in of new Members of the Provincial Legislature where the DA has been relegated to second official opposition by the resurgent Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). The ANC retained the province in the recent elections.

"Yes, we may have lost our spot as the second biggest party to the IFP but I can assure you that we will be the biggest voice in the legislature. I do not see the IFP matching in holding the ANC accountable," said Mncwango.

He added that his party is the only fairly balanced team in the legislature, whether looking at race or age. "When you look at the ANC and the IFP you will see that that a number of their members are over 50 years and they do not offer the racial diversity that you see in the DA," Mncwango continued.

He said unlike before, they would provide solutions and alternatives during the debates.

"The new approach is about finding solutions as opposed to focusing on the ANC. We will be innovative when it comes to the economy, fighting crime and dealing with other issues facing the citizens of the province," the DA leader emphasised.

He said while the DA was the opposition they believe that the interests of development of KZN were paramount and if the ANC came with a plan that would make the province develop they would support it.

"Yes we will support the ANC when they are doing something credible," the DA leader concluded.

The DA saw its support base in KZN rise from 12.76% in 2014 to 13.9% this year which resulted in an increase in its number of seats from 10 to 11 in the KZN Legislature. However the IFP attracted 16.3% of the vote behind the ANC's 54.2% to become the official opposition.

African News Agency (ANA)