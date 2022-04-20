Death toll from KZN floods increases to 448, scores still missing

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says more than 400 people were killed in last week's torrential rains. “As at today (Wednesday), 448 people are reported to have passed away from the disaster described as unprecedented and the worst in living memory. Some people are still missing and others are being accommodated in temporary shelters,” the premier said.

He called on faith-based organisations and communities to show their solidarity with the bereaved families and to pray for those who have died, and for an end to such tragedies in KZN. A Provincial Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday, April 21 at the Durban Exhibition Centre in Walnut Road (Durban CBD) at 9am. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 25 water tankers and more than 100 Jojo tanks were distributed to flood-stricken communities in the eThekwini metro and the Ilembe, Ugu and Msunduzi municipalities. Twenty-five water tankers and more than 100 Jojo tanks were distributed to flood-stricken communities in KZN. Picture: Supplied KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, said the handover marked a turning point for communities who had had little access to fresh water since the water supply was disrupted by the floods.

“The roll-out of the water tankers will being emergency relief to communities which do not have access to water as a result of the large-scale destruction of water infrastructure during the floods,” he said. Zikalala and Hlomuka, accompanied by other local government officials visited disaster management teams who have been deployed from other parts of the country and who lead search-and-rescue operations. Local government officials meeting to discuss clean up operations in KZN. Picture: Supplied

