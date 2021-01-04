Decomposing body of missing man found in swamp near his home

Durban - KZN police are investigating a case of murder after the decomposing body of a 46-year-old Ndedwe man was found in a swamp near his home.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the man was last seen on December 29 at his homestead.

She said on Saturday at around 11.30pm, members of Umhlali K9 Search and Rescue and Durban Search and Rescue were called out to the Molokholo area in Ndwedwe to recover his body.

“The deceased was located approximately 200m from his homestead in a swamp covered with reeds.”

Mbele said he sustained multiple wounds to his chest and abdomen.