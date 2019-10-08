Durban - One person was killed and four others injured following a collision between a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle on the R33 in the Cramond area in KwaZulu Natal.
According to ER24 paramedics arrived on scene just after 3pm to find another service extricating a 26-year-old man from the delivery vehicle.
According to spokesperson Russel Meiring paramedics assessed the man and found that he showed no signs of life.
"CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to revive the patient.
"Unfortunately, after approximately 40 minutes, no vital signs returned, and the man was declared dead."