Delivery driver killed, four injured in KZN crash









One person was killed on the R33 Cramond. Picture: ER24 Durban - One person was killed and four others injured following a collision between a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle on the R33 in the Cramond area in KwaZulu Natal. According to ER24 paramedics arrived on scene just after 3pm to find another service extricating a 26-year-old man from the delivery vehicle. According to spokesperson Russel Meiring paramedics assessed the man and found that he showed no signs of life. "CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to revive the patient. "Unfortunately, after approximately 40 minutes, no vital signs returned, and the man was declared dead."

He said four other patients were assessed on scene and it was established that their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Northdale Provincial Hospital for further care."

Meiring said local authorities were on scene for further investigation.

On Sunday five people, including two children, killed in a horror crash near Hammarsdale.

Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on scene to find a single vehicle with 12 occupants had rolled on the N3.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said people were strewn across the busy national highway.

"Immediately, more ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist.

"Unfortunately, five passengers... including two children had sustained major injuries, and despite resuscitation efforts, the patients all passed away on the scene. A further seven occupants had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required," said Jamieson.



