Dip in Covid-19 deaths does not mean virus is no longer a threat, says KZN Health MEC

Nomagugu Simelane encouraged citizens to continue following all safety precautions. Durban - Exactly a month ago, 148 people succumbed to Covid-19 in a day in KwaZulu Natal. However in the past 24 hours, zero deaths were reported in the province, despite the province having recorded the highest numbers of active cases in the country. In a statistic report released by the national Department of Health, for the month of February, KZN recorded fatalities daily, with the highest number of 148 recorded on February 2. So far, the province has lost 9610 people to the virus. The total deaths recorded in SA stands at 50 007. The country has recorded just over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases with 566 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said while she always applauded any reduction in the number of infections and deaths, she emphasised this didn’t mean residents were safe.

“The virus is still there, and it poses a threat to all of us. Therefore, it is crucial for all of us to continue adhering to the precautions, such as the wearing of face masks when venturing into the public or when in the company of elderly people or those with co-morbidities, social distancing of at least 2 metres and regular washing of hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser.”

The Department said it continued with its loud-hailing activities throughout the province. They encourage communities to agree to be vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available to the general public.

