Johannesburg - KwaZulu-Natal member of the executive council (MEC) for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka on Thursday said he has placed disaster management teams on alert in the province. This comes after a warning was issued by the South African Weather Service which warns on the risk of heavy rains hitting eastern parts of the province. There is also the risk of localised flooding on Friday afternoon.

The MEC has urged communities, especially those residing along the coast, to pay close attention to changes in the weather conditions and to take necessary safety steps.

"Our province continues to suffer immeasurable harm from climate change which has made it difficult to predict weather patterns," said Hlomuka.

"Our communities must take the necessary steps, which include seeking higher ground should there be a risk of flooding in low-lying areas. We also urge parents and teachers to ensure that learners utilise appropriate routes to get to school."

Hlomuka said disaster management teams will keep a close eye on areas that were prone to flooding.

Motorists were also urged to drive carefully as roads can be slippery due to wet weather.

