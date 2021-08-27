Disaster teams on standby, beaches closed as Durban braces for heavy downpours

DURBAN - DISASTER teams have been placed on standby and Durban beaches have been closed as the province braces for heavy rains and a cold front expected this weekend. KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, said a weather warning has been issued for parts of the province including an increased risk of snowfall in the Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu and uThukela districts.

According to the weather warning, the municipalities of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Greater Kokstad, Inkosi Langalibalele, Mooi-Mpofana and uMngeni could experience snowfall from Saturday morning going into the evening. Hlomuka has urged residents to exercise extreme caution by monitoring weather conditions prior to making any journey. “We are pleading with communities to ensure that they take the necessary precautions as the weather conditions pose a risk to human life. Our disaster management teams will monitor major routes and areas that are prone to incidents,” he said.

Hlomuka called upon residents residing in areas that might be affected to stay indoors and keep warm. “In our efforts to keep warm, we once again urge caution, especially those who use generators and braziers. Those who might be travelling on our roads, it is important that they stay up to date on the weather conditions on the routes they plan to utilise. We also appeal to farmers and pet owners to ensure that their animals have adequate shelter,” the MEC said. The Provincial Disaster Management Centre will continue to liaise with all the Disaster Centres in the province’s districts in order to monitor the inclement weather conditions and respond when needed.

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality has announced that swimming, surfing, fishing, canoeing and other related activities will not be allowed this weekend. “Activities such as jogging, walking, running, yoga and other exercises are allowed. The decision to close beaches may be reviewed depending on weather conditions. The public will be notified accordingly,“ said City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela.