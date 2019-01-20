THE rubbish that has piled up at a collection site in uMlazi.

Durban - Waste collection has again been disrupted in uMlazi, south of Durban, leaving residents fuming over what they said had become the norm. A dispute allegedly over payment saw contractors down tools on Wednesday, leaving piles of rubbish festering in the heat.

Spokesperson for eThekwini Municipality Msawakhe Mayisela said the dispute was sparked by “circumstances beyond the city and the contractor’s control”. He refused to elaborate.

Disgruntled contractor Nathi Mnyandu said they were not paid for the work done in December and were not given any explanation.

He said on Thursday the contractors went to City Hall to meet the city manager but things turned violent when metro police officers were called in to prevent them from entering the building.

The city later said it would make alternative plans for collections.

However, Mnyandu said they would not allow this to happen.

“Services will only resume once we get our money,” he said.

Irate resident Mondli Zakwe, the owner of several rooms which he rents out in A section, said they were victims of “corruption and mal- administration” within the municipality while they were still expected to pay rates.

In a brief statement released this week, the municipality urged residents to keep their refuse on their premises. It said it was negotiating with the contractors to find a solution.

“As a temporary measure, eThekwini has since mobilised its internal resources to collect refuse that is already on the streets,” Mayisela said.

