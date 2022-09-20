Dlamini Zuma tells Parliament SA has 6 succession disputes, with Zulu kingdom among them

Durban - Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has revealed that the country is currently grappling with six royal succession disputes. In some cases, Dlamini Zuma told the legislative body that they won’t be able to get involved since the cases are still before courts, thus sub judice.

Story continues below Advertisement

The minister was responding to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, who wanted to know the number of disputes and what Cogta was doing to speedily resolve them Among other disputes, Dlamini Zuma listed the ongoing one within the Zulu monarchy where Prince Simakade, the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, is challenging the ascension to the throne of his half-brother, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. “According to the Department of Traditional Affairs, there are five kingships and one queenship that are currently embroiled in succession disputes in the country, namely, AmaMpondo aseQawukeni, AmaXhosa, AmaZulu, Bapedi and VhaVenda Kingships.

“The AmaMpondo aseQawukeni and Bapedi Kingship disputes involve the recognition of acting kings. “In terms of the law, the resolution of a traditional leadership dispute regarding an acting king is the competence of provincial government, in particular, the premier concerned. “Furthermore, all the Bapedi, AmaXhosa, AmaMpondo asQawukeni and AmaZulu Kingships’ disputes are currently in court and therefore sub judice,” the minister said.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the VhaVhenda dispute, she said the gist of the matter is about implementing a Constitutional Court ruling that dethroned former King, Toni Mphephu Ramabulana. “The Vhavenda Kingship dispute is about implementation of a Constitutional Court judgement which ordered that the royal family must identify the rightful heir, which the royal family has not yet finalised. “The matter is also still in the High Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

“My involvement as the minister in these disputes has been on responding to court papers where I am a respondent. Government does not get involved in succession disputes of royal families, unless there is a specific request from the parties concerned for a mediation,” she said. Dlamini Zuma added that the Balobedu Kingdom has written to them while the dispute over AmaNdebele has been dealt with. “It should also be pointed out that the Ministry received a letter from the Balobedu Queenship requesting that the brother to the Queen Elect be recognised as a King for the Queenship.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As the Balobedu are legally recognised and gazetted as a Queenship, the department is seeking a legal opinion on the legal implications of the request from the royal family. “Finally, although it is not a succession dispute, the matter regarding the AmaNdebele Kingship (Mahlangu versus Mabhena) has been dealt with by the courts.” [email protected]