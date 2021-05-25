Domestic worker drowns in employer’s pool in Durban

Durban - A domestic worker drowned in a residential swimming pool on Tuesday afternoon.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police divers from Durban Search and Rescue were called out to the Matabetuleshe area in Inanda following reports of a drowning incident.

“A 46-year-old female, identified as Nobuhle Ndlovu, was found floating in a residential swimming pool. The victim was a domestic worker at the property.”

Mbele said the victim’s body was recovered and handed over to the Inanda SAPS.

She said an inquest docket had been opened.

In a separate incident, the bodies of three fisherman were recovered from the Pongolapoort Dam, Jozini, after they were attacked by hippos.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the fishermen were attacked on Wednesday just after 4pm.

“The three fishermen were placing their gill nets whilst utilising a home-made raft when they were attacked.

“Police officers from Empangeni Search and Rescue joined forces and conducted vessel patrols but were unable to locate the victims.

“On Saturday, all three victims were located. An inquest docket was opened for investigation by the Ingwavuma SAPS.”

