Double life sentence + 48 years for Glebelands killer who shot dead four people in a year

Durban - Convicted killer Senzo Sihle Cele has received a double life sentence and an additional 48 years for fatally shooting four people in 2018. Cele was convicted on Tuesday in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed Cele was convicted on four counts of murder as well as unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. The first victim – Simphiwe Ndebele was shot and killed at the Glebelands hostel after an argument with Cele in July 2018. A month later, in August 2018, Cele killed Siyabonga Mbhele at KwaMnyandu taxi rank.

“Cele was also convicted of the double murder of Joseph Nqaba Mbhele and Senzo Luthuli in October 2018.

“They were also shot and killed at KwaMnyandu taxi rank.

“All of the victims died at the crime scenes of multiple gunshot wounds.”

Cele was arrested in mid October 2018 when police officers of the K9 dog unit pursued a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the uMlazi area.

“They discovered that the driver was Cele and upon arrest he was found in possession of a prohibited firearm, the serial number of which was filed off, and several rounds of ammunition.”

State advocate, Dan Magwaza led the testimonies of eyewitnesses and ballistic evidence – and the gun he was arrested with linked him to the murders.

“Cele was sentenced to life imprisonment for the first and second murder counts of Ndebele and Mbhele. He received 15 years imprisonment each for the murder of Joseph Mbhele and Luthuli. He was further sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and 3 years imprisonment for the possession of the ammunition,” said Kara.

Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, advocate Elaine Zungu said there has been a huge outcry from the public at large for the NPA to deliver on its prosecutorial mandate and deal with these violent matters, especially those emanating from the Glebelands area.

IOL